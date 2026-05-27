BOC completes disposal of Discaya vehicles, nets over P114.7M in sales

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, that it has completed the disposal of all vehicles seized from the controversial contractor couple, Sarah and Curlee Discaya.

In a statement, the BOC said the four remaining Discaya vehicles were sold recently with a total amount of P12,276,000.

* 2022 GMC XL Yukon Denali- P3.209 million

* 2021 Cadillac Escalade P3.750 million

* 2022 Maserati Levante Modena P2.008 million

* 2022 GMC Yukon Denali P3.309 million

The BOC said the latest disposal completed the sale of all 13 seized Discaya vehicles amounting to a total of P114,744,884.15.

Proceeds from the sales were remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the disposal reflected the agency’s efforts to promote transparency and accountability in handling forfeited assets.

“Today’s completion of the disposal of all remaining Discaya vehicles reflects the Bureau’s firm commitment to transparency, accountability, and decisive action in the management of forfeited assets,” Nepomuceno said.

“More importantly, it demonstrates our continued efforts to ensure that government resources are properly utilized in a manner that serves the best interests of the Filipino people,” he added.

Curlee has been detained in the Senate since September 2025, after being cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee amid the conduct of an investigation on anomalous flood control projects.

Sarah is detained in Cebu over a graft and malversation case that stemmed from anomalous P96.5-million concrete revetment project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, awarded to the St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

The Discaya couple owns two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most number of flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025.

Over the past three years, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)