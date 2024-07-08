BOC exceeds midyear revenue target, collects P456B

By Fred Leander Baldos

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has exceeded its midyear revenue collection target from January to June 2024.

This year's midyear revenue collection totaled P456.053 billion, surpassing the midyear target of P442.621 billion by 3.03 percent or P13.433 billion.

Compared to 2023's midyear collection of P434.169 billion, the BOC has collected P22.621 billion or 5.22 percent more in 2024.

Meanwhile, due to strict monitoring and collection of deferred payments from government imports, in June alone, BOC collected P75.159 billion, surpassing the monthly target by 0.92 percent or P685 million.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said this achievement is a testament to the BOC's commitment to efficient revenue collection and combating illicit trade activities.

"Our efforts not only strengthen fiscal stability but also support crucial national development initiatives, including infrastructure projects, education, healthcare, and national security enhancements."