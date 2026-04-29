BOC generates P100M from public auctions since January

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has collected almost P100 million from public auctions in the first four months of 2026.

In a statement, Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the agency generated a total of P99.508 million from public auctions, reflecting its sustained efforts to maximize the value of forfeited goods and contribute to BOC revenue.

The BOC said that on April 28, a 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom was successfully sold for P25,548,050, including the registration fee.

In February, the BOC also successfully auctioned a 2013 Rolls-Royce Cullinan of controversial contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya worth P29,026,000.

“Commissioner Nepomuceno underscored the significance of transparent and lawful disposal mechanisms in maximizing government resources and strengthening public trust, emphasizing that public auction initiatives ensure forfeited goods are disposed of in a manner that is both transparent and beneficial to the public, while upholding accountability and contributing meaningfully to national development,” the BOC said.

“The BOC continues to encourage the public to participate in future auctions and to regularly check the agency’s official website and communication platforms for announcements and schedules of upcoming public auction activities,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)