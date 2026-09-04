BOC-NAIA turns over P141-M worth of marijuana to PDEA

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) eight abandoned checked-in luggage containing approximately 94.597 kilograms of suspected marijuana “kush” valued at PHP141.895 million.

In a belated report on Friday, the Bureau said the illegal drugs were discovered after the luggage underwent PDEA K9 inspection at the Interline Baggage Room of NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Sept. 1.

Suspicious images were likewise detected during X-ray screening, prompting further examination and subsequent turnover to PDEA for proper handling and appropriate legal action.

The operation was conducted through the coordinated efforts of the BOC and PDEA in support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and secure the country’s borders.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Maria Yasmin Obillos-Mapa emphasized the Port’s continued vigilance against illegal drugs.

“We will continue strengthening our border controls and working closely with our law enforcement partners to prevent illegal drugs and other prohibited commodities from entering our communities,” she said.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the BOC continues to strengthen border protection and inter-agency coordination while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.

“Protecting our borders means protecting our people. We will remain vigilant and continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that our ports are not used as gateways for illegal drugs and other threats to our communities,” he said. (PNA)