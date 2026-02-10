BOC, PDEA seize P278-M shabu shipment from Afghanistan

A JOINT intelligence-driven operation by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has foiled a major drug smuggling attempt, resulting in the seizure of P278 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Customs officials said the operation stemmed from intelligence provided by PDEA as early as December 2, 2025, regarding a shipment from Afghanistan suspected of containing illegal drugs.

Following the tip, the BOC and PDEA placed the container under continuous joint monitoring through the Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force, the Enforcement Group–Enforcement and Security Service, and the Intelligence Group–Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service.

The shipment, declared as “marble,” arrived at MICP on December 31, 2025.

No goods declaration was filed within the required 15-day period, prompting authorities to declare the cargo abandoned under customs regulations.

Even before its abandonment, the container was subjected to non-intrusive inspection, K9 sniffing, and physical examination as part of standard enforcement procedures.

An X-ray scan conducted on January 8, 2026 revealed suspicious images in the container’s top rail.

This was reinforced by a positive indication from a narcotics detection dog during a subsequent K9 inspection, supporting earlier intelligence assessments.

To ensure a thorough inspection, authorities issued a pre-lodgment control order on February 4, 2026, authorizing a 100-percent physical examination.

The inspection, carried out on February 9, led to the discovery of a white powdery substance concealed inside the container.

Laboratory examination by PDEA later confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine hydrochloride.

As of the latest retrieval, authorities have recovered 131 packages of suspected dangerous drugs weighing approximately 41 kilograms with an estimated street value of P278 million.

The BOC and PDEA reiterated their commitment to intensified intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement efforts to prevent drug smuggling, secure the country’s borders, and protect the public from illegal narcotics. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)