BOC, PNP raid Discaya property for luxury cars over tax, smuggling probe

ELEMENTS of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) stormed on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, one of the properties of the controversial Discaya family for the implementation of a search warrant targeting their luxury vehicles.

In an interview with reporters, BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the operation is intended to ensure that the luxury vehicles of the Discaya family, especially those imported, underwent due customary process.

“Titingnan lang natin kung nandyan pa ang mga sasakyan ng Discaya dahil tinulungan naman tayo ng korte ng Manila na tingnan natin kung talaga nandyan,” he said.

(We will just check if the Discaya vehicles are still there because the Manila court has allowed us to verify if they are really present.)

“Ang pakay natin mapagbayad ng tamang buwis kung talagang may kulang sa buwis na binayaran. Iyan ay sang-ayon, of course, ang direksyon na binigay sa atin ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos ay tingnan natin talaga kung may mga violation,” he added.

(Our aim is to ensure the correct taxes are paid if there are indeed deficiencies. That is in line, of course, with the directive given to us by President Bongbong Marcos to thoroughly check if there are any violations.)

The search warrant issued by the court covers 12 luxury vehicles of the Discaya family but only two were in the area during the operation.

Nepomuceno said they have coordinated with the PNP-HPG to intercept and seize the vehicles if they are not returned to the compound.

In a statement, the BOC reiterated its commitment in combating smuggling and ensuring the proper collection of duties and taxes pursuant to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“The BOC is monitoring and supporting the ongoing investigation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, into the alleged anomalous flood control projects, which also raised issues regarding the luxury vehicles owned by the Discaya family. Any irregularity in the importation of luxury vehicles, such as misdeclaration or non-payment of duties and taxes, will be subject to enforcement actions under the CMTA,” it said.

“While we cannot disclose details of ongoing investigations, the BOC assures the public that it remains firm in enforcing the law with fairness, transparency, and due process,” it added.

In an earlier media interview, Sara Discaya and her husband Pacifico flaunted their multi-million peso worth of “car collection.”

Sara ran but lost in the mayoral race against Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto in the May 2025 polls.

During the Senate hearing on Monday, September 1, Discaya admitted owning a total of 28 luxury vehicles, including:

A Rolls Royce worth P42 million

A Maybach Mercedes worth P22 million

A Bentley worth P20 million

A Mercedes G63 worth P20 million

Two Cadillac Escalade worth P11 million and P8 million

Two GMC Denali worth P11 million each

A Suburban Chevrolet worth P3 million

A Range Rover Autobiography worth P16 million

A Range Rover Defender worth P7 million

A Range Rover Evoke worth P5 million

