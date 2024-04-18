BOC seizes P200-M 'shabu' disguised as machinery muffler

MORE than P200 million worth of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) was seized by the personnel of the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) at the Paircargo Warehouse, Pasay City, as stated by BOC-NAIA in a statement on April 18, 2024.

The shipment, declared as a “machinery muffler” from Zimbabwe, had an estimated street value of P218,484,000.

It underwent profiling by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service and x-ray screening by the X-Ray Inspection Project of the Port, k9-dog sniffing, and physical examination, which led to the discovery of shabu concealed inside the mufflers.

The consignee was arrested and will face charges for violation of the Customs Modernization Tariff Act and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

NAIA district collector, Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa, emphasized the continuous and strengthened border security currently implemented in the airport, which resulted in the discovery of the subject parcel of illegal drugs.

“This seizure represents the effective policies of the Bureau on border protection and underscores the effectiveness of the port’s customs officers,” Mapa said.

“We continue our drive to combat illegal drugs entering our country, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prevent its proliferation to the detriment of our countrymen. This seizure showcases our intensified efforts and dedication,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said. (SunStar Philippines with PR)