BOC starts delivery of abandoned balikbayan boxes to kin of OFWs

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Thursday started the delivery of some 130,000 unclaimed "balikbayan" boxes.

This in response to the order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that the boxes will be delivered to the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the country this holiday season.

Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno led the inspection of the unclaimed balikbayan boxes at the Port of Manila, majority of which came from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

Some have been at the port from eight months to as long as two years.

“Out of the 144 cargo containers, there is a minimum of 54,000 boxes (per container depending on the size) and if there is a combination of large packages, it can reach 130,000 plus balikbayan boxes. That's why we were surprised when the bureau unraveled the problem in July. The shortest time of waiting for the release was eight months and some waited 2 years,” Nepomuceno said in a press conference held after the inspection.

The BOC said the boxes were left at the port after consolidators and de-consolidators failed to settle required duties and taxes, prompting the cargo to be declared abandoned.

Nepomuceno reminded recipients that the boxes would be released without any payment, as the government has shouldered the costs of the delivery as Christmas gift of the President to the OFW and their families.

"When we approached President Bongbong Marcos (PBBM), through (Department of Finance) Secretary Frederick Go, we were given a budget as a Christmas gift from PBBM to our OFW,” he said.

The BOC chief added that they will pursue administrative and legal actions against the de-consolidators responsible for abandoning the shipments.

Asked on when they will start filing cases, Nepomuceno said, “After Christmas, we will start (filling cases).”

“But we will still talk to the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) about how to determine if the large-scale estafa that we can file for alleged collusion or conspiracy,” he added.

On Tuesday, the President announced that an estimated 130,000 balikbayan boxes would be returned to their rightful owners before Christmas.

The government vowed to exhaust all efforts to facilitate the speedy distribution of the long-delayed balikbayan boxes to the families of OFWs nationwide.

Balikbayan boxes are huge boxes which are sent by OFWs to their families, filled with items, usually clothes, shoes and perfume, among others. (PNA)