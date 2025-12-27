BOC to process 21 more container vans of 'balikbayan' boxes this week

MANILA – Some 20 container vans of abandoned balikbayan boxes of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are set to be processed this week.

In a social media post, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said a total of 21 container vans are scheduled to be pulled out and processed to also be delivered to families of OFWs nationwide.

It reported that at present, 15 containers containing balikbayan boxes from overseas have been released.

At the same time, the BOC clarified that the prolonged delay in the delivery of these shipments was caused by the failure of certain deconsolidators and freight forwarders to fulfill their obligations, despite having already collected payment from OFWs abroad.

Bureau officials accompanied the OFWs in filing cases with the National Bureau of Investigation against them on Dec. 4.

The BOC also reminded Filipinos overseas to be more cautious in choosing freight forwarders, to ensure that companies are legitimate, and to avoid offers with unrealistically low fees that may lead to fraud.

Earlier, the BOC launched an online tracking portal for the door-to-door deliveries of these boxes all over the country.

The public has been advised to access https://customs.gov.ph/home/overseas-filipino-worker-ofw/, for the status of their balikbayan boxes.

All deliveries are free of charge.

The door-to-door delivery of OFW boxes started on Dec. 18 and targeted to be completed by early January 2026.

The release and delivery of the abandoned balikbayan boxes are being carried out with the help and support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who has expressed full support for the government's efforts to assist Filipino workers abroad that have been affected by fraudulent and irresponsible freight forwarding companies. (PNA)