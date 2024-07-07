Bodies of missing beauty pageant contestant, fiancé found 

AUTHORITIES on Saturday, July 6, 2024, found the bodies of a missing beauty pageant contestant and her Israeli boyfriend in a remote quarry site in Capas, Tarlac.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said the bodies of Geneva Lopez and Yitshak Cohen were exhumed from a quarry site in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Capas, Tarlac.

Fajardo said five individuals, including two former policemen, are currently under police custody over their alleged involvement in the murder of the couple.

She said the two policemen and another suspect were arrested earlier the day for illegal possession of firearms.

In a radio interview, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago said Lopez and Cohen both sustained two gunshot wounds.

He said Lopez had gunshots on her thigh and chest while Cohen was on his chest and the other was near his armpit.

Santiago said the bullets found in the bodies of the victims were undergoing ballistics examination.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Major General Leo Francisco said the breakthrough of the investigation was the surrender of the driver of the two former cops who pointed to the police the place where they buried the bodies of the couple.

Lopez and Cohen were last seen on June 21 before they headed to Barangay Armenia in Tarlac City to scout a property they intended to buy.

One of the former cops in custody reportedly served as a middleman for the purchase of the land. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)