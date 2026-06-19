Bogus cop falls in QCPD entrapment operation

MANILA – Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a 27-year-old man during an entrapment operation for allegedly posing as a police officer and extorting workers.

QCPD Director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio on Friday said the suspect, identified only as "Napole," was arrested along Congressional Avenue on June 15 while allegedly wearing a Traffic and Transport Management Department uniform.

Investigation showed that the suspect approached a fiber optic cable repair team on June 14, introduced himself as a police officer, and intimidated the workers by displaying a firearm.

Despite being shown valid permits, the suspect allegedly claimed additional documents were needed and threatened to file charges against the repair team.

The suspect allegedly took the workers’ documents, brought the complainant to a nearby park instead of a police station, and implied that the issue could be settled in exchange for money. He reportedly demanded PHP1,500 to drop the supposed charges.

After verifying that the suspect was not a legitimate police officer, authorities conducted the entrapment operation, resulting in the arrest of the suspect. Recovered from him were the PHP1,500 entrapment money, a Glock 17 replica airsoft pistol and a cellular phone.

Authorities also linked the suspect to a previous incident in which he allegedly used another alias to falsely assert police authority.

The suspect faces charges of robbery, violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and usurpation of authority.

"The QCPD will not tolerate individuals who misuse the image and authority of the Philippine National Police for personal gain. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and immediately report persons falsely representing themselves as police officers," Silvio said in a statement. (PNA)