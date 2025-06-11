Bogus ride-hailing service agent arrested

AUTHORITIES arrested an individual who amassed millions of pesos through the alleged fraudulent processing and activation of applicants seeking to become drivers for a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) company.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) spokesperson Lieutenant Nadame Malang said the suspect was arrested in an entrapment operation in Taguig City Monday, June 9, 2025, after he again demanded an additional P35,000 from one of his victims for reactivation.

“Isa sa kanyang mga modus ay magpakilala bilang isang agent na kung saan siya ay maghahanap ng kliyente. And for P15,000, siya (driver) ay bibigyan ng provisionary permit para magkaroon ng temporary na prangkisa para mabiyahe niya ang kanyang pribadong sasakyan, pero makalipas ang one week to two weeks, biglaang made-deactivate,” Malang said.

(One of his schemes is to introduce himself as an agent who will find clients. For P15,000, the driver is given a provisional permit to obtain a temporary franchise to operate his private vehicle, but after one to two weeks, the permit is suddenly deactivated.)

He said the suspect would then ask for more money for the reactivation of their permit.

Malang said there were 28 complainants against the suspect, who is said to have collected between P1.5 million to P2.3 million from victims.

The PNP-HPG is now coordinating with the TNVS company, particularly over the possibility that the arrested suspect may have accomplices inside the organization.

“Hindi biro na pasukin ang sistema ng isang sikat na delivery, mobility, and service delivery application. Isa siyang sikat na kilala dito sa ating bansa at tinitingnan din namin na may isang malaking grupo at kung ano pa ‘yong maaari niyang mga kasabwat pa na kung bakit niya nagagamit itong mga ganitong pagkakataon,” said Malang.

(It’s no joke to infiltrate the system of a well-known delivery, mobility, and service app. This is a popular and widely recognized company here in our country, and we are also looking into whether there’s a large group or possible accomplices involved, which could explain how he was able to exploit these opportunities.)

He said they are also coordinating with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to halt the fraudulent operations.

The victims will be filing a large-scale estafa complaint against the suspect.

In an interview with reporters, Wilfredo Sicio, the group’s liaison, expressed frustration over the TNVS company’s failure to act on their complaints.

“Marami pinagawa sa amin, ‘yong iba pinapunta pa doon, ganito ‘yong gagawin tapos wala rin palang mangyayari hanggang sa totally hindi na nakikipag-usap,” said Sicio.

(They made us do a lot of things, some even sent us there, saying this is what needs to be done, but nothing happened until they completely stopped communicating.)

Malang reminded the public to be wary of similar offers, noting that application for TNVS is free of charge. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)