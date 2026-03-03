Bong Acop facing disqualification case

ANTIPOLO City (Second District) congressional bet Bong Acop is facing a disqualification case with only 12 days before the March 14 special polls.

In a statement, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) disclosed that Acop has been charged with an alleged election offense.

"Nakatanggap ang Comelec-Law Department ng election offense complaint laban kay Bong Acop na inihain ng isang residente ng Antipolo City," said the Comelec.

(The Comelec Law Department has received an election offense complaint against Bong Acop, filed by a resident of Antipolo City.)

It, however, stressed that this does not mean that Acop has been disqualified from the March 14 special polls.

"This does not mean that Bong Acop is disqualified. The complaint filed will go through a thorough study and process," the Comelec stressed.

To note, Acop is one of the six candidates in the forthcoming special polls in Antipolo City (Second District).

The others are Dandin Infante, Reden Llaga, Maria Trinidad Cafirma, Nathaniel Lobigas, and Irvin Paulo Tapales. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)