Bong Go next to have ICC arrest warrant, says Trillanes

THE International Criminal Court (ICC) is also expected to issue an arrest warrant against Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go in the coming months, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said.

In a television interview, Trillanes said the arrest warrant against Go, who was named as a co-conspirator of former President Rodrigo Duterte for cases of crimes against humanity, murder, and attempted murder, will be out in a few months.

“Ang susunod po ay Senator Bong Go, pero para maliwanag baka buwan pa ang bibilangin nito (Next to be arrested is Senator Bong Go, but might happen a few months from now),” he said.

Trillanes was among the complainant in the ICC case against Duterte in relation to the implementation of his bloody drug war.

Duterte was arrested and was flown to The Hague in Netherlands in March 2025. He was charged with the following crimes:

* Murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period 2013 to 2016) by the Davao Death Squad involving 19 victims alleged to be criminal, including three children.

* Murders of high-value targets during the presidential period (2016 to 2017) involving 14 victims.

* Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period (2016 to 2018) covering 45 victims.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa who was also identified as a co-perpetrator in the case has been ordered arrested by the ICC in a warrant dated November 2025 but was only unsealed on Monday, May 11.

Trillanes said ICC prosecutors recognized Go’s role as the distributor of rewards for every execution during the implementation of the drug war, as well as for serving as the purported leader of the “Special Operations Group” within Duterte's “National Death Squad.”

“Ito yung pagbabayad o pagiging accountable. Noong namamayagpag sila, wala silang pakialam sa buhay ng Pilipino. Ito na, singilan na ito,” he said.

(This is about paying back or being held accountable. When they were in power and thriving, they didn’t care about the lives of Filipinos. Now, it’s time to settle the score.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)