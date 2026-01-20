Bong Revilla to be detained at Quezon City jail

THE Sandiganbayan has ordered the detention of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla at the Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Barangay Payatas.

Revilla surrendered to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday evening, January 19, 2026, hours after the issuance of arrest warrant against him and six others for graft and malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents in relation to the irregularities in the P92.8 million ghost flood control project in Purok 5, Barangay Bunsuran, Pandi, Bulacan.

From Camp Crame, he was brought to the Sandiganbayan aboard the vehicle of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Remulla personally escorted his “long-time friend” Revilla to the Sandiganbayan.

Revilla posted a P90,000 bail in connection to his graft charges.

His lawyers also filed a motion requesting for the transfer of his detention to the PNP headquarters.

The former lawmaker was jailed from June 2014 to December 2018 over plunder and graft charges due to his implication in the pork barrel scam, particularly for allegedly amassing P224.5-million kickback from fake Priority Development Assistance Fund projects.

He was detained at the PNP Custodial Facility, which is currently undergoing renovation.

Meanwhile, the four co-accused of Revilla, namely, former Bulacan First District engineers Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Juanito Mendoza and Arjay Domasig, were also committed to the Quezon City jail. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)