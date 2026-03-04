Bong Suntay under fire over lewd comment about Anne Curtis

QUEZON City Representative Jesus Manuel “Bong” Suntay is facing widespread criticism from lawmakers, public officials and celebrities over his controversial remark about his personal reaction to seeing actress Anne Curtis.

The backlash erupted after Suntay, during a House Committee on Justice session on impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, recounted his apparent desire to Curtis.

“Alam niyo minsan, minsan nasa Shangri-La ako, nakita ko si Anne Curtis, ang ganda-ganda pala niya. You know, may desire sa loob ko na, nag-init talaga, na-imagine ko na lang kung ano’ng pwedeng mangyari pero siyempre hanggang imagination na lang ‘yon. Pero ‘di naman siguro ako pwedeng kasuhan kung ano ang na-imagine ko eh,” said Suntay.

(You know, one time I was at Shangri-La, and I saw Anne Curtis. She’s really very beautiful. You know, there was a desire inside me, I really felt heated, and I just imagined what could happen, but of course it stayed in my imagination. Surely I can’t be charged for whatever I imagined, right?)

House justice panel chairperson Belle Zamora was quick to move to strike Suntay’s comments off the committee’s record but Suntay maintained that he said nothing wrong.

“There is nothing sexual doon sa sinabi ko [in what I said]. Nothing immoral. It’s just, I said, may na-imagine ako [I imagined something], I think there is nothing wrong. I think we are starting a dangerous precedent because we are censuring manifestations which are neither illegal nor immoral,” he added.

Suntay made the statement as he defended Vice President Sara Duterte’s remark for not attending the State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July 2024, saying she is considering herself as the “designated survivor,” which refers to a government official who is deliberately kept away from a major event where top leaders are gathered, so that someone in the line of succession survives in case of a catastrophic attack or disaster.

He also defended Duterte’s remark that she contracted a hitman to kill President Marcos Jr., his wife and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself is executed.

The controversy quickly extended beyond the halls of Congress with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte urging Suntay to issue a formal apology, calling his remark “inappropriate.”

Belmonte noted that Suntay was a key local official when the city passed the Bawal Bastos Ordinance, which declares that lewd, malicious, and demeaning remarks and acts have no place in public life.

“His words directly contradict the spirit of empowerment that we have worked hard to build here in Quezon City. Over the years, we have embraced the difficult work of establishing protections for women, constantly striving to honor their rights by creating safe spaces and opportunities for them,” she said.

"Thus, it is clear to me: We must not hesitate to push back against any act that undermines the dignity of our women. We must continue to stand for their safety, dignity, and equality -- without exception and without compromise. We call on Congressman Suntay to take full accountability for his remarks, issue a proper apology, and conduct himself with the dignity that his office -- and our city -- demand. Our people deserve no less," she added.

Gabriela Party-list Representative Sarah Elago called the remark “outright disrespectful” and objectifying, demanding a public apology and emphasizing that sexism has no place in the legislature.

“Ang pagbabahagi ng kanyang imahinasyon tungkol sa isang babae -- anumang dahilan -- ay tahasang pambabastos at pag-objectify sa kababaihan,” she said.

(Sharing his imagination about a woman -- whatever the reason -- is outright disrespectful and objectifies women.)

“There is no place for sexism and objectification of women by public officials. We will continue to demand respect, uphold women's dignity, and push for accountability,” she added.

The House Committee on Women and Gender Equality also condemned Suntay's words.

"Hindi ito simpleng biro o harmless na komento. Ang pagre-reduce sa isang babae bilang object of sexual imagination, lalo na sa opisyal na pagdinig, ay tahasang sexist at nakakahiya. Wala itong lugar sa anumang institusyong dapat nagtataguyod ng respeto at propesyonalismo," committee chair and Laguna Representative Ann Matibag said in a statement.

(This is not a simple joke or a harmless comment. Reducing a woman to an object of sexual imagination, especially during an official hearing, is blatantly sexist and shameful. It has no place in any institution that is supposed to uphold respect and professionalism.)

“Public office demands discipline and accountability. Freedom of speech is never a free pass for misogyny. Hindi namin ito palalagpasin (We will not let this pass). Hindi namin ito ino-normalize (We will not normalize this),” she added.

Actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Anne Curtis’s sister, described Suntay’s remarks as “disgusting” and called on leaders to respect women and not to treat women as “consumable, as spectacle, as fantasy, as objects for commentary rather than as whole human beings with agency, intellect, and autonomy.”

Prominent media personalities and commentators, including TV hosts Karen Davila and Bianca Gonzalez Intal, characterized the remarks as inappropriate coming from a public servant. They criticized the lawmaker’s apparent lack of remorse or understanding about why the comment was offensive.

“A congressman. A representative of the people. Paid by the people. A husband, a father with daughters. Without the consciousness, knowledge or decency of how women should be talked about. Please keep your sick thoughts to yourself,” Davila said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)