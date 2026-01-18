Bonoan back in PH

FORMER Department of Public Works and Highways secretary Manuel Bonoan is back in the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Sunday, January 18, 2026.

In a statement, the BI said Bonoan arrived alone at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday morning via China Airlines from Taipei.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida was immediately informed about Bonoan’s arrival in accordance with the Lookout Bulletin Order issued by the DOJ.

Bonoan left the country in November 2025 to accompany his wife for a medical procedure in the United States.

The former secretary is in hot water over the government’s investigation into anomalous flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)