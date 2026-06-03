Bonoan transferred to a private hospital

DETAINED former Public Works and Highways secretary Manuel Bonoan was transferred to a private hospital pending the resolution of his petition for a hospital arrest.

In a press conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Allen Rae Co said Bonoan was transferred to a private hospital in Metro Manila around 11 p.m. on June 3, upon the request of the national police agency.

“Later that day, laboratory results showed elevated heart enzymes, which raised concerned for a possible heart condition. He was therefore closely monitored and referred to a heart specialist for further evaluation,” said Co.