Boracay lands on Tripadvisor’s ‘Best of Best Beaches’ list

MANILA – Boracay’s famous white beach landed a spot in TripAdvisor’s 2026 Best of the Best Beaches list, a recognition the Philippines sees as an affirmation of its “status as a world-class tropical destination.”

On top of the list are Banana Beach in Phuket, Thailand; followed by Kelingking in Indonesia; Radhanagar in Havelock Island, India; and Palolem in Canacona, India.

Tripadvisor said the list celebrates the “highest level of excellence” in travel and is awarded to those who receive a high volume of “above-and-beyond reviews and opinions” from Tripadvisor users over a 12-month period.

“Out of our eight million listings, fewer than one percent achieve this milestone,” it said.

The global travel platform described the destination as a beach that “draws a crowd for good reasons: soft white sand, turquoise waters, and amazing sunsets.”

“It's a great place to swim and snorkel, and when you've worked up an appetite, lots of local dining and drinking joints are just steps away,” its citation read.

The White Beach is divided into Stations 1, 2, and 3, each catering to different market segments, from luxury and leisure travelers to families and backpackers.

The beach remains the centerpiece of Boracay’s tourism economy, drawing visitors for swimming, snorkeling, island-hopping, and other water activities.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, for her part, welcomed the recognition, citing its deeper significance to the lives supported by tourism.

“More than the recognition, what truly matters are the lives sustained through tourism. Behind every award are thousands of Filipino workers — our boatmen, hotel staff, tour guides, transport operators, and micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, whose livelihoods depend on a thriving and sustainable tourism industry,” she said. (PNA)