Boracay set to become more Muslim-friendly; private coves eyed

BORACAY is set to be reintroduced as a more Muslim-friendly destination this year, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said as it amplifies efforts to attract foreign Muslim travelers to visit the country.

This September, the DOT will launch the “Muslim-Friendly Boracay,” an initiative in partnership with the local government of Malay, Aklan.

The program, it said, would open up “private coves” that Muslim women could access and enjoy.

“(Malay Mayor Floribar Bautista) is looking for an area. Actually, he already identified three possible areas. Iyon ang ila-launch sa September (that is what we're going to launch in September),” DOT Undersecretary for Muslim Affairs Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar said in an interview on Friday night.

The municipality, Valderrosa-Abubakar said, would also redesign the island’s port to include a prayer room and ablution area for Muslims.

She said the DOT is currently accepting letters of intent from Boracay accommodation establishments to be recognized as Muslim-friendly stays.

Valderrosa-Abubakar also expressed hope that one of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ stays on the island could soon add a Halal-certified kitchen after its recent deal with the DOT to make its properties “Muslim-friendly.”

Boracay’s Newcoast, a 150-hectare mixed-use leisure and resort development, is one of Megaworld’s townships in the country and houses hotels, such as the Belmont and the Savoy.

“So, tugma-tugma na siya lahat, na mayroon kang private cove doon for Muslims (it will all be linked – there will be a private cove for Muslims), then (a) hotel that has a Halal kitchen, and then there’s another airline that wants to partner with DOT also for Halal-friendly airline,” Valderrosa-Abubakar said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco first announced the Muslim-Friendly Boracay initiative at the opening of the Salaam 2024: Travel and Trade Expo in Quezon City on Friday. (PNA)