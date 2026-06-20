BPE bets, parties told to register online campaign platforms

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, June 20, 2026, advised all political parties, sectoral organizations, and candidates running in the forthcoming September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) to register all their online campaign platforms.

Comelec said online campaign platforms of political parties, sectoral organizations, and candidates in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) should be registered between June 22 (8 a.m.) until July 24, 2026 (11:59 p.m.).

"All official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs, and other online and internet-based campaign platforms of candidates, organizations, and parties intending to participate in the September 14, 2026 Barmm Parliamentary Elections shall be duly registered," said the Comelec.

It said the registration will be done only via the Microsoft Form: https://forms.office.com/r/CW3h4CvDq6.

"Registration shall be conducted online via Microsoft Forms," said the Comelec.

To recall, the poll body started mandating the registration of online campaign platforms prior to the May 2025 national and local elections.

The registration is aimed at regulating the use, imposing prohibitions, and providing punishment on the misuse of social media, artificial intelligence, and internet technology for the purpose of campaign activities. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)