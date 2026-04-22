BPE bets substitution limited to death, disqualification

SUBSTITUTE candidates in the forthcoming September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) will only be accepted in cases of death or disqualification of the aspirants for District Representatives.

"The substitute of an aspirant, who died or was disqualified for any cause, may file a COC for the office affected on or before May 27, 2026 so that his or her name may be included on the official ballots," said Resolution No. 11216 of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Sought for clarification if substitution due to withdrawal is allowed, Comelec Chairman George Garcia answered in the affirmative but only within the filing period for the Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

"That is allowed during the said period since it is technically a filing of a COC," said Garcia in a phone interview.

To note, no person shall be eligible to run for the position of District Representative in the Bangsamoro Parliament sans filing their COCs.

The Comelec previously set the period to file COCs for District Representatives from May 5 to 7, 2026.

Meanwhile, the poll body said members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) are allowed to run in the BPE and will not be deemed resigned even after filing their COCs.

The Commission said BTA members will be allowed to retain their posts despite their impending participation in the first BPE.

"The incumbent appointed members of the BTA, whose positions are elective by nature, are not deemed ipso facto resigned," said the Comelec.

"Those Members of the Parliament, who are designated to positions in the Cabinet and other executive offices, are not deemed resigned," it added.

In the same Resolution, the poll body said that immediately after the last day for filing of COCs, the Receiving Offices shall prepare a list of candidates for District Representatives in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

"They shall be delivered to the Comelec - Law Department not later than May 8, 2026," said the Comelec.

The tentative list of candidates candidates, meanwhile, are set to be posted on the Comelec website by May 13, 2026.

"This is for purposes of checking the name to appear on the official ballots," said the Comelec.

During the BPE, a total of 32 Bangsamoro District Representatives are set to be elected. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)