BPE: Provincial canvassing board to proclaim district reps, RBOC

WITH just over a month before the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced the process of proclaiming the would-be members of the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Based on Resolution 11174, the Comelec en banc said the elected district representatives shall be proclaimed at the district/provincial levels.

"The DBOC/PBOCs (District Board of Canvassers / Provincial Board of Canvassers) shall proclaim the winning candidates for the position of district representative to the Bangsamoro Parliament in their respective district," said the Commission.

As for the political party representatives, the poll body said they will be proclaimed at the regional level.

"The Regional Board of Canvassers (RBOC) shall proclaim the winning candidates for political party representative to the Bangsamoro Parliament," said the Comelec.

To note, the Bangsamoro Parliament is set to be composed of 80 members composed of 40 political party representatives, 32 district representatives, and 8 sectoral representatives.

The political party and district representatives are set to be elected during the October 13 polls, while the sectoral representatives shall be selected via sectoral assemblies.

Accordingly, the Comelec said all accredited parliamentary sectoral organizations (PSOs) must submit the election results of their respective assemblies the week prior to the October 13 polls.

"Within seven calendar days before the day of the elections or from October 6 to 12, 2025, the Assembly Results of the Sectoral Organizations shall be submitted to the Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO)," said the Comelec.

"The BEO shall, then, transmit the Assembly Results from the concerned agencies to the RBOC," it added.

In particular, the Commission said it expects the submission of the names of the two Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) Sectoral Representatives as determined at the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention, and the name of the Traditional Leader Sectoral Representative as determined in the Intra-Sultanate Assembly.

Also expected are the names of the Ulama Sectoral Representative as determined in the Regional Ulama Convention, and that of the Bangsamoro Women Sectoral Representative, as determined in the assembly of the registered and accredited sectoral organizations.

The Comelec said also expected is the name of the Bangsamoro Youth Sectoral representative as determined in the assembly of the registered and accredited sectoral organizations, as well as names of the two Settler Communities Sectoral representatives as determined in the assembly of the registered and accredited sectoral organizations.

The Commission said Bangsamoro Parliamentary Sectoral Representatives shall be proclaimed along with the candidates for political party representatives elected during the October 13 polls.

"The assembly-elected Sectoral Representatives of the NMIP, Traditional Leaders, Ulama, Women, Youth, and Settler Communities shall be proclaimed by the RBOC," it said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)