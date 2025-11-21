BPO industry urged to set best practices during typhoon season

THE Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) is urging the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry to adopt best practices to ensure the health and safety of their workers, in response to concerns raised by employees during recent calamities.

In a television interview, BWC Director Alvin Curada said it is imperative for the BPO industry, through the Industry Tripartite Council, to establish standard procedures during severe weather disturbances.

"They should talk about those challenges so they can get recommendations, ways forward, and best practices and, thus, prevent it from happening again," sais Curada.

"They must have a business continuity plan so that, if there are similar scenarios, they'll know what to do," he added.

Curada said using high client demand as reason to force employees to work during bad weather is not acceptable.

"Our workers have the right to refuse work if they feel there is imminent danger when they report to work," said Curada.

Earlier, the BPO Industry Employees' Network (Bien) Philippines reported that 21 BPO companies adopted “business-as-usual” attitudes amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan.

In turn, Bien Philippines said BPO workers were left to fend for themselves amid the super typhoon and massive flooding.

The Department of Labor and Employment has already ordered the conduct of investigation on the 21 BPO firms. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)