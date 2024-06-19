Brawner: China acted like pirates in recent harassment in WPS

Brawner demanded the return of the firearms and for the CCG to pay for the damages incurred by the Philippines during the harassment.

“Our action now is that we are demanding that the Chinese return our rifles and our equipment and we are also demanding from them to pay for the damages that they have caused. Babayaran nila po ‘yun dahil hindi po tayo papayag na ganon lang, sisirain nila yung ating kagamitan at kunin lang nila (They have to pay for the damage caused, because we won’t allow them to just seize and damage our equipment),” he said.

AFP Western Command chief Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres also revealed that the CCG personnel punctured the Philippine rigid hull inflatable boats using knives.

He said the Navy member lost his finger due to the high-speed ramming of the CCG.

The AFP awarded the personnel involved in the said mission. The soldier who lost his finger will receive a Wounded Personnel Medal.

Brawner said despite what happened, the severely injured soldier said he is still willing to go back and serve again in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), earlier condemned the latest “illegal and aggressive actions” of Chinese authorities in the WPS.

"We expect China to act sincerely and responsibly, and refrain from behavior that puts at risk the safety of personnel and vessels," the DFA said.

Other countries, through their respective embassies in Manila, including the United States, South Korea, Germany, Canada and New Zealand, denounced China’s actions in the WPS, and urged them to abide by the international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which defines coastal and maritime boundaries of a country to regulate seabed exploration not within territorial claims, and to distribute revenue from regulated exploration to which both China and the Philippines are signatories. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)