Bridgerton dominates Netflix’s most popular English TV shows list

WITH Season 1 holding the fourth spot, Season 2 at the ninth spot, and Season 3 in the 10th spot, the Bridgerton series has notched a dazzling three spots on the Netflix Most Popular TV List (English), as stated by the Netflix newsroom website on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The beloved hit series continues to enchant audiences around the world with its growing number of views:

• 4th Rank: Season 1 with 113.3 million views

• 9th Rank: Season 2 with 93.8 million views

• 10th Rank: Season 3 with 91.9 million views

As of this week, Netflix newsroom has reported that Season 3 of the "Bridgerton" series, which tells the story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherbottom, the “Polin” love team, has racked up 6.6 million views since its May 16 premiere, securing the #1 spot on the English TV List this week.

It is said that the latest season of the book adaptation series by Julia Quinn has a strong chance of surpassing its predecessor, and possibly even Season 1, given its growing popularity just 45 days after its debut.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel to the main "Bridgerton" series, also ranks at the number 8 spot with 1.8 million views on the Netflix English TV List this week. (Eva Joy Bugas, UP Cebu intern)