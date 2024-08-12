British Council celebrates 2023 achievements with annual exam partners gathering

THE British Council held on August 2, 2024 its highly anticipated Annual Exams Partners Gathering, a day dedicated to celebrating its partners' invaluable contributions and achievements in 2023.

This year's event marked a significant milestone as, for the first time, the British Council extended its invitations beyond IELTS partners, including those for Aptis and other key stakeholders.

The gathering was a resounding success, themed in the spirit of the 90s to commemorate the British Council's 90th anniversary.

The day began with a dynamic IELTS Marketing and Promotion Workshop for Partners led by Danica Tuliao, the British Council's Senior Cluster Marketing Manager for Exams-Southeast Asia 2.

The workshop provided insightful strategies and innovative marketing techniques for promoting IELTS, exploring target audiences and understanding the brand guidelines.

Adding to the fun was the "Partners Got Talent," where partners showcased their singing, dancing, and performing skills, making the evening truly memorable.

The highlight was the culminating ceremony, where IELTS partners were recognised for their exceptional achievements over the past year.

British Council's partners have played a crucial role in creating global opportunities for many Filipinos through the International English Language Test System (IELTS), the world's most popular English language proficiency test.

With 20 IELTS on computer and 22 IELTS on paper test locations across the Philippines, the British Council continues to make IELTS more accessible to Filipinos, with plans to open more test centers this year.

IELTS Awardees

2024 National Partner of the Year: 9.0 Niner IELTS Review and Tutorial Center

2024 Partners of the Year:

• BS Migration Visa Processing Services

• Center for Premier International Language Studies Inc.

• CEVAS Language Center

• De Jesus-Beltran & Co. World English Inc.

• ELA - English Language Academy

• MLD Marcus Review Center

• Pines International Academy, Inc

• Relicus Learning Hub

• Virtus Learning Hub

Samantha Smith, regional exams manager for Southeast Asia-2, said: "Our partners are the cornerstone of our success. Their dedication and hard work have enabled us to achieve remarkable milestones and continue to expand our reach. Together, we have opened doors to countless global opportunities for Filipinos. Our collective efforts are what drives us towards greatness."

Mike Cabigon, business development manager for Exams, said: "As we look to the future, we are excited about our plans for 2024. We are committed to strengthening our presence in the Philippines and continuing to provide unparalleled support to our partners. Together, we will build on our successes and explore new horizons to further empower individuals through English language assessments."

For announcements and updates about IELTS, check out the official social media account of IELTS British Council Philippines on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about IELTS on www.ieltsasia.org. (PR)