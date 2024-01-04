Britney Spears: I will never return to the music industry

AMERICAN singer Britney Spears has denied reports that she is working on a new album and clarified that she “will never return to the music industry.”

Reports recently surfaced stating that Spears is set to work on a new album with Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels.

But in an Instagram post Thursday, January 4, 2024, Spears denied the reports, saying the new is “trash.”

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!!” she said.

She also revealed that she is a ghostwriter, as he had written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me… I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!” she said.

She also denied that her book, “The Woman in Me,” was released without her approval.

“That’s far from the truth… Have you read the news these days??? I’m so LOVED and blessed!!!” Spears said.

Spears’ book was a national bestseller, with over 1.1 million copies sold in its first week.