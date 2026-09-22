Brothers face raps over school threat pranks in Batangas

TWO siblings were identified as being involved in a series of online threats in schools in Batangas since August.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said police implemented a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data against a 26-year-old man and his 18-year-old brother in Barangay San Lucas in Lipa City on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2026.

Seized during the operation were two cellphones and a tablet which the brothers allegedly used to spread threat messages that affected classes in various schools in the province.

“Noon una ‘yung threat na ginawa nila doon lang sa school noong 18-year-old pero siguro nung naramdaman na nila na nagiimbestiga na ang mga pulis at malapit na sa kanila nagpakalat ulit sila ng mga threats sa ibang school naman sa ibang lugar para iligaw ang imbestigasyon,” Co said.

(At first, the threat they made was only directed at the school of the 18-year-old. But perhaps when they felt that the police were already investigating and were getting close to them, they spread threats to other schools in different areas to mislead the investigation.)

“Wala silang motibo. Talagang trip-trip lang. Sa ating pagiimbestiga wala din silang capability to carry out violence, particularly they do not have access to any weapons,” Co added.

(They had no motive. They were just doing it for fun. Based on our investigation, they also did not have the capability to carry out violence, particularly because they did not have access to any weapons.)

He said the identification of the siblings was part of the cybercrime operations of the PNP in line with its continuous effort to strengthen school safety and keep the learning process of the students unhampered. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)