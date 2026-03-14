BRP Diego Silang, PH Navy contingent now in Australia for 'Kakadu'

MANILA – The Philippine Navy’s Naval Defense Command (NDC) on Friday said its guided missile frigate, BRP Diego Silang (FFG-7), and the naval contingent aboard it have safely arrived in Darwin, Australia for the "International Fleet Review" (IFR) and this year's iteration of Multilateral Naval Exercise "Kakadu."

In a statement, the NDC said the ship and all personnel aboard arrived in Darwin last March 4, days after its March 2 departure from the Naval Operating Base Subic in Zambales.

The PN contingent, dubbed Naval Task Group 80.6, will take part in activities from March 8 to 30.

"(These are) part of active involvement on biennial multilateral exercise designed to enhance multilateral maritime cooperation, strengthen capabilities on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, search and rescue and develop interoperability between allied Navies," the NDC said.

Upon arrival, Naval Task Group 80.6 began engagement activities with participating navies through a friendly sports event, fostering camaraderie and strengthening bonds among partner nations.

The activity served as an opportunity for sailors to interact and build professional relationships in preparation for the upcoming maritime activities.

"The contingent also conducted a pre -sail brief to ensure the readiness of officers and crew prior to the commencement of sea -phase activities. The briefing covered operational coordination, safety protocols, and mission objectives in support of the multinational exercise," the NDC said.

It also said BRP Diego Silang will continue to participate in other lined-up sea events and harbor activities in Sydney, Australia for the succeeding days to come.

"The active participation in IFR and Exercise KAKADU 2026 demonstrates the Philippine Navy’s steadfast commitment to regional maritime cooperation, strengthening partnership with allied and partner navies in the Indo-Pacific Region," the NDC said. (PNA)