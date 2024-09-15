BRP Teresa Magbanua leaves Escoda Shoal

NATIONAL Maritime Council Chairperson Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed on Sunday, September 15, 2024, that the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Teresa Magbanua is going back to her homeport after its deployment in Escoda Shoal in the last five months.

In a statement, Bersamin said that BRP Teresa Magbanua’s repositioning after completing its mission is necessary to address the medical needs of some crew members, undergo essential repairs, and allow the crew to enjoy a well-deserved furlough and reunion with their loved ones.

“During her deployment at Escoda Shoal, she challenged an encirclement by a larger flotilla of intruders, battled inclement weather, with her crew surviving on diminished daily provisions,” he said.

“What made this possible is the determination and dedication of the men and women on board, who crewed her in the finest tradition of our Philippine Coast Guard sailors, and in honor of the heroine for whom she was named,” he added.

Bersamin said the BRP Teresa Magbanua will return to duty after it was resupplied and repaired, and her crew recharged.

“She will be in tiptop shape to resume her mission, along with other PCG and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) assets, as defenders of our sovereignty,” said Bersamin.

The PCG vessel has been deployed in Escoda Shoal, which is within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone since April following the reported reclamation activities of China in the area.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, the PCG’s largest vessel, has been the new target of China which accused the Philippines of planning to ground the vessel there just like what it did with the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

On August 31, Chinese vessels carried out a dangerous maneuver against BRP Teresa Magbanua “without any provocation.”

The CCV vessel reportedly intentionally rammed the starboard corner of BRP Teresa Magbanua which resulted in damage to the vessel.

Last week, the Philippines and China both reaffirmed their consistent position on matters concerning the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) during the latest Bilateral Consultation Mechanism held in Beijing.

China refused to recognize an Arbitral Ruling which invalidates its claim in almost 90 percent of the WPS. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)