BSKE 2023 ‘generally peaceful’

DESPITE the occurrence of various violent incidents in several parts of the country, especially in the Bangsamoro region, the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) Monday, October 30, 2023, was still “generally peaceful.”

“Generally po kapag tinignan n’yo mula 5 a.m. mula nung magpa early voting tayo sa Muntinlupa hanggang sa Naga City, hanggang sa mga oras na ito, generally peaceful po ang ating eleksyon sa buong bansa,” said Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia in a press conference Monday afternoon.

(Generally, when you look at it from 5 a.m. when we did early voting in Muntinlupa to Naga City, until now, our elections are generally peaceful throughout the country.)

“Bagama’t may iilan na insidente ng karahasan na nangyari lalong-lalo na sa Bangsamoro, pero katulad ng pinagmamalaki natin kahapon dyan sa buong Abra, wala po kayong narinig na kahit anong problema. But overall po hindi naman nakapigil ang mga ito para mapigil na bumoto ang ating mga kababayan,” he added.

(Although there were a few incidents of violence that happened especially in the Bangsamoro, but like what we were proud of yesterday in the whole of Abra, you have not heard of any problems. But overall, they were not able to stop our countrymen from voting.)

The Comelec conducted the pilot implementation of early voting for senior citizens, persons with disability and pregnant women in Muntinlupa and Naga City where they were allowed to vote as early as 5 a.m. to avoid overcrowding.

As reported, various shooting incidents and commotions happened in the Bangsamoro region, particularly in Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Norte, which resulted in the death of several candidates and their supporters.

A commotion also happened in Nunungan in Lanao del Norte between rival groups.

“Pati pulis, military, pinagsusuntok na,” said Garcia regarding the incident in Nunungan.

(Even the police, military have been punched.)

In Abra, despite the reported conflict due to the withdrawal of 290 candidates who have been complaining of receiving threats, no untoward incident happened.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Garcia said the majority of the 201,800 polling precincts across the country have already closed.

In Puerto Princesa City, the voting was extended after it was halted around 10:30 a.m. due to several men who forcibly entered two polling precincts in Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School and destroyed the ballots.

Garcia said the voter turnout in detention facilities under Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) was at 77 percent, while 92 percent was reported for Bureau of Correction-controlled facilities.

He said they are expecting a 70 to 75 percent voter turnout across the country.

He said security operations are ongoing as the counting of votes started Monday afternoon.

Garcia assured the credibility of the election results.

The Comelec chair expressed gratitude to teachers, police and other law enforcement agencies, as well as voters for their participation that led to the success of the BSKE 2023.

Garcia also thanked mall managements where the pilot implementation of mall voting was conducted, noting it was peaceful and orderly.

“Kakausapin na natin ang mga mall owners, operators na baka pepwede makapagpaboto na tayo sa lahat ng malls nila,” he said.

(We will talk to the mall owners, operators, maybe we can vote in all their malls.)

“Sobra ang pasasalamat natin sa kanila… Napakalaking tulong nito sapagkat rather than us spending something tulad ng ginagawa natin sa mga eskwelahan, di pa nasisira ang schools at the same time ang ating electoral board, ang ating mga guro, napakaayos ng kanilang sitwasyon,” he added.

(We are very grateful to them... This is a great help because rather than us spending something like we do in schools, the schools have not been destroyed and at the same time our electoral board, our teachers, their situation is very good.)

Among the malls that were tapped for the mall voting were SM North, SM Sucat, SM Fairview, SM Legazpi, SM Consolacion, SM Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Las Piñas, Robinsons Cebu, and Robinsons Manila.

At least 60,000 voters were registered to cast their ballots in these establishments.

Garcia said glitches experienced during the pilot implementation of automated voting for BSKE 2023, especially the malfunctioning of the machines, were expected since the machines were already old.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) echoed the remark of the Comelec that the BSKE 2023 was generally peaceful despite several violent incidents, as well as several glitches experienced by the voters during casting of polls, such as missing names on the voter’s list, delay on the delivery of election paraphernalia, power interruption and withdrawals of teachers serving as election of inspectors due to threats.

It said a total of 797 police in the Bangsamoro region and 71 in Cordillera region were tapped to facilitate the voting following the request of the Comelec.

“As of now, despite these incidents shooting, burning..natuloy po ang election (sa buong bansa) at ngayon ay nag-uumpisa na ang pagbibilang ng boto,” PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.

Bangsamoro region police director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza said that initially, a total of six violent incidents happened in their area of jurisdiction, resulting in the killing of five individuals and injury of 11 others.

Acorda said the number of validated election-related incidents has already increased to 35 while suspected election-related incidents stood at 191. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)