BSKE campaign period opening ‘generally peaceful’

NO UNTOWARD incident was recorded during the opening of the campaign period on Thursday, October 19, 2023, for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said in a statement that the first day of the campaign period was generally peaceful. This was seconded by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“As per monitoring po of PNP PCC, generally peaceful po ang first day ng campaign period as no significant untoward incident recorded po,” said PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo on Friday, October 20, 2023.

But the Comelec noted a confrontation in Barangay Buttong in Laoag City that resulted in physical injuries and unjust vexation of the parties involved.

The poll body said there were also reports of election rules violation particularly on the posting of campaign materials.

It reiterated that campaign materials should only be posted in designated common areas.

Comelec chairman George Garcia said illegal campaign materials will be taken down.

The campaign period for BSKE 2023 will run from October 19 to 28.

As of October 19, the Comelec Task Force Anti-Epal said a total of 327 subpoenas were issued and served over verified cases of premature campaigning.

It said 149 petitions for disqualification were filed over premature campaigning.

A total of 164 show cause orders were issued over illegal campaigning. (SunStar Philippines)