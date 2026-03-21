BSKE preps continue amid calls for postponement – Comelec

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday assured that its preparation for the scheduled Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Nov. 2 continues.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said he received information about supposed plans to postpone anew the village and youth polls.

"We have heard things like that (BSKE postponement) because of the current crisis," Garcia said in an interview. “But Comelec cannot stop preparing just because of the buzz or news. We still need to prepare."

The original poll schedule was Dec. 1, 2025 but was moved to Nov. 2, 2026.

Republic Act No. 12232 has set the next BSKE on Nov. 2, the first Monday of month. It also established a four-year term for Barangay and SK officials.

The last BSKE was held on Oct. 30, 2023. (PNA)