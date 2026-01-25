BSKE voter registrants seen reaching 4M

INSTEAD of 1.4 million, a total of four million applicants for voter registration are projected by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the forthcoming November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are increasing their projection of newly registered voters for the ongoing voter registration activities.

"Based on our latest estimates, the total number of registrants may reach 4 million," said Garcia.

As of the latest count, a total of 1,356,410 applications for voter registration have already been received across the country, including 1,028,835 applicants for the barangay polls and 327,575 applicants as SK voters.

"This is a welcome development as the youth are once again proving to be more engaged," said Garcia.

On the other hand, the poll chief disclosed that the Commission is set to open the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) in October for the BSKE.

Garcia said COCs of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) aspirants will be received by the poll body a month before the elections.

"The filing of COCs will be held on October, ' said Garcia.

He said the full Calendar of Activities for the BSKE is eyed for release by the Comelec en banc this week.

"Surely, the BSKE will push through on November 2," Garcia said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)