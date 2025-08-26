BTA urged: Ensure aligned guidelines for sectoral group assemblies

AHEAD of the planned holding of assemblies for sectoral organizations next month, the Independent Election Monitoring Center (IEMC) is urging the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to make sure that its guidelines are aligned with the existing election laws.

In a statement, the IEMC said it is imperative for the BTA to come out with assembly guidelines that are in accordance with the Bangsamoro Electoral Code and its Implementing Rules and Regulations.

"There is a great and urgent need for the guidelines for the conduct of the assemblies to elect the sectoral representatives to be aligned with the Bangsamoro Electoral Code and its Implementing Rules and Regulations," said the IEMC.

"IEMC urges the BTA to promptly address provisions in the guidelines that may be in conflict with the electoral code to ensure lawful and fair sectoral representation in the Barmm Parliament," it added.

Earlier, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it is eyeing to hold the organizational assemblies for the election of sectoral representatives by September.

For the October 2025 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Bangsamoro Electoral Code states that the selection of the sectoral representatives in the Barmm parliament shall be on the basis of election during assemblies of registered and accredited sectoral organizations.

Identified sectoral organizations are those of Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP), settler communities, women, youth, traditional leaders, and the Ulama.

BPE on October 13

Aside from the conduct of assembly of sectoral organizations, the IEMC said they also agree with the Comelec in guaranteeing that the BPE will push through on October 13.

"The IEMC strongly supports the Comelec's position to hold the Barmm Parliamentary Elections as scheduled, even if the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) enacts a redistricting and reapportionment law in the coming days," said the IEMC.

It noted that delaying the BPE would not bode well for the implementation of the Bangsamoro peace agreement.

"Further postponement of the elections would unjustly delay the establishment of an elected regional government -- a key component of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) and the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL)," said the IEMC.

Last week, the Comelec announced the temporary deferment of the start of the printing of BPE ballots.

The suspension was made after the commission received information that the bill redistricting the Barmm may have an effect on the ballot faces and printing of ballots, among others.

Despite the potential complications, the Comelec has said the BPE shall proceed on October 13 "at all cost." (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)