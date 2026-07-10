BuCor chief tells new prison officers to shun illegal acts

MANILA – Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. on Thursday advised 338 new prison officers to shun illegal acts as they commence their public service as uniformed personnel.

“Now that you are uniformed personnel, many changes in your behavior and speech are expected,” Catapang told the 234 new male and 104 female graduates of the Custodial Officer Recruitment Course Class 2025-01.

He urged them to champion the vision of a “Bagong BuCor sa Bagong Pilipinas” (New Bucor in the New Philippines) by always embodying integrity, service, and discipline.

“If your superior orders you to perform illegal acts, stand firm on the Bucor manual and call attention to it,” he added.

Catapang said wearing the uniform marks a significant shift in their conduct and demeanor.

“Now that you are uniformed personnel, many changes in your behavior and speech are expected,” he said.

He added accountability extends beyond the individual officer, saying “if a subordinate errs, the superior will also be held responsible.”

As he encouraged the new custodial officers to excel as public servants, Catapang assured them of the agency’s unwavering support.

“We will never let you down. We will take care of you and your family,” he said.

He added the BuCor is undertaking an ambitious housing project to provide 8,000 homes for its personnel nationwide. (PNA)