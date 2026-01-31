BuCor completes workshops on procurement, resource management

MANILA – The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has completed two workshops aimed at improving operational efficiency, transparency, and accountability, the agency said.

Held on Monday and Tuesday at BuCor’s national headquarters in Muntinlupa City, the workshops focused on procurement and resource management systems, the agency said Friday.

In a news release, BuCor said the first workshop tackled the acquisition system, aligning procurement processes with the agency's operational needs. It produced updated formats for the Annual Procurement Plan and Project Procurement Management Plan.

The second workshop, meanwhile, focused on resource management, resulting in budget alignment, integrated planning strategies, and accountability measures to support BuCor’s proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

The sessions were facilitated by budget experts from the Department of Budget and Management.

“With the conclusions of these workshops, Bucor is signaling a new era, one focused on modernization and efficiency in its operations,” BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said.

He added that the workshops further equipped the agency to implement transparent, accountable and sustainable reforms, helping pave the way for a more efficient correctional system.

BuCor held similar workshops on strategic planning and capability assessment last year. (PNA)