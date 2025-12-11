BuCor: Guo not getting special treatment at women’s correctional

MANILA – The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Thursday convicted former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is not receiving special treatment at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong, dismissing as "malicious and unfounded" any reports claiming otherwise.

In a statement, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said Guo is currently serving a mandatory five-day quarantine period following her transfer from the Pasig City Jail to the CIW on Dec. 6 as part of standard procedures.

CIW Chief Superintendent Marjorie Ann Sanidad said all inmates, including Guo, are subject to the same regulations and restrictions, with no special privileges afforded to her or any other individuals deprived of liberty.

Only her lawyers, in accordance with established health and security protocols, are allowed to see her, the BuCor added.

According to the bureau, lawyer Nicole Jamilla visited Guo on Dec. 6 to 9, followed by lawyers Romar Cambri on Dec. 8, and Marc Lester Mamuri and Cheska Mhey Dela Paz on Dec. 10.

Sanidad noted that personal cellphones are strictly prohibited in all prison facilities, belying reports that Guo may have obtained one days after her detention.

This policy, she said, is uniformly applied to everyone, including Bucor employees and personnel, as no individual is allowed to bring or use a personal mobile device inside secured areas within the correctional facilities.

The quarantine area within the Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC) compound is subject to the same strict controls.

After the quarantine, Guo will undergo a medical examination before her transfer to the RDC regular dormitory for 55 days of orientation, diagnostics, and qualification.

After completing the 60-day process, she will be transferred to her assigned regular dormitory at the Maximum-Security Camp.

Request denied

Meanwhile, Catapang said he denied the request of Guo and two others to temporarily remain in the quarantine area for another 55 days.

The quarantine period for Guo, Jaimielyn Cruz, and Rachelle Joan Carreon ends Thursday.

Catapang directed Sanidad to execute the immediate transfer of Guo, Cruz, and Carreon to a regular dormitory at the RDC to undergo the mandatory orientation, diagnostic, and classification in accordance with established procedures and protocols.

“As newly committed persons deprived of liberty, the 55-day assessment period following the five-day quarantine is very important to help determine their psychological and physical needs, as this information will be used by the institution to create an individualized treatment plan or program,” he said in a separate statement.

In a letter dated Dec. 7, Guo and her two companions requested that they be allowed to temporarily remain in the quarantine area of the CIW even after the mandatory five-day quarantine.

They asked to be given enough time to adjust to and reflect on the new environment of the CIW before they join other inmates, saying the time they spent in the female dormitory has greatly affected their emotional and mental well-being, in addition to the heavy burdens of public and malicious accusations being thrown against them.

Sanidad recommended the denial of their request. (PNA)