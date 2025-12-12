BuCor releases 1K PDLs in 5 weeks

MANILA – The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) released 1,009 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from Nov. 1 to Dec. 12, bringing the total number of released PDLs to 28,616 under the Marcos administration.

In a ceremony held at the BuCor headquarters in Muntinlupa City on Friday, Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida encouraged the released individuals to “think of their loved ones when faced with choices that could lead them astray.”

He urged the public to extend a helping hand and offer second chances to those re-entering society, emphasizing that “everyone deserves the opportunity for rehabilitation.”

Vida also stressed that the Department of Justice and BuCor are readily available to assist the released PDLs with all necessary documentation, making their transition back into civilian life smoother.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., for his part, highlighted that the released individuals come equipped with valuable skills honed through training programs facilitated by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) while under their care.

The released PDLs were from the facilities of New Bilibid Prison – 360; Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) – 56; Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm – 108; Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm – 98; Leyte Regional Prison – 89; Davao Prison and Penal Farm - 153; and San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm - 145. (PNA)