Bulacan backs cooperatives for small pyrotechnic makers

CITY OF MALOLOS – The Provincial Government of Bulacan (PGB), with the help of the Philippine National Police and the Pyrotechnics Regulatory Board, is pushing for the formation of cooperatives among small-scale pyrotechnics entrepreneurs.

This was highlighted during the press briefing and ocular inspection of the display area of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices on Monday at Santiago Compound, Brgy. Turo, Bocaue, Bulacan.

During a press briefing, Governor Daniel R. Fernando said the provincial government is prioritizing job creation and support for small businesses by engaging more closely with local entrepreneurs and crafting agreements that will help small vendors secure licenses and comply with government regulations.

As Bulacan prepares for the 2025 year-end festivities and welcomes 2026, Philippine National Police Acting Chief P/Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. reaffirmed their commitment to inter-agency collaboration to prevent loss of life and property.

“Naniniwala ako sa team ng Bulacan, naniniwala ako na sa pakikipagtulungan ng PGB, PRB, PNP, at ng mga stakeholders, maiiwasan ang sakuna at magiging mas regulated ang selebrasyon ng bagong taon (“I believe in the Bulacan team, and I believe that through the cooperation of the PGB, PRB, PNP, and other stakeholders, disasters can be prevented and the New Year celebration will be more regulated),” Nartatez said.

To ensure a safe New Year's celebration, various illegal firecrackers were presented during the inspection, including Kabase, Binladen, Tuna, Kingkong, Kwiton Bomb, Atomic Bomb, Plapla, Piccolo, Dart Bomb, Coke in Can, Giant Atomic, Goodbye Philippines, Goodbye Chismosa, Carina, Ulyssis, Yolanda, and Pepito.

Other Bulacan officials were present during the inspection. (PNA)