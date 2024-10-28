Bulacan bettor bags P321-M Ultra Lotto pot

MANILA – A lone bettor from Bulacan is the newest multimillionaire after hitting the winning six-digit combination of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 drawn on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner placed his bet from San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, and hit the winning numbers 07-24-13-16-10-02.

The total jackpot prize was PHP321,384,493.20.

The bettor has one year to claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. He needs to present the winning ticket and two valid identification cards.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

PCSO said prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

Meanwhile, 100 other bettors won PHP120,000 each for hitting five out of the six winning digits; 4,096 will get PHP2,000 each for four correct digits; and 56,668 will settle for PHP100 each for three correct digits.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The PCSO urges the public to patronize the games as a large portion of the revenues goes to the government’s charity programs. (PNA)