Bulacan bishop: Flood control anomaly a grave sin

WITH Bulacan dubbed the “most notorious” area for anomalous flood control projects, Malolos Bishop Dennis Villarojo on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, joined the public condemnation of corruption-ridden activities.

In a pastoral letter, Villarojo denounced the anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan, which have been put in the national spotlight because of numerous substandard and ghost projects.

"Ang katiwalian sa mga proyektong laban sa baha ay hindi lamang kakulangan sa pamamahala. Ito ay isang mabigat na kasalanang sumisigaw sa langit, sapagkat nalalagay sa panganib ang mga buhay, nasisira ang kabuhayan, at niyuyurakan ang dangal ng ating bayan," said Villarojo.

(Corruption in flood control projects is not just a failure of governance. It is a grave sin that cries out to heaven, for it endangers lives, destroys livelihoods, and tramples on the dignity of our nation.)

"Bilang mga pastol, hindi kami maaaring manahimik kapag ang sambayanan ay napapahamak at kapag ang kasalanan ay nagiging bahagi na ng sistema, at ang kawalang-katarungan ay nagiging pangkaraniwan na," he added.

(As pastors, we cannot remain silent when the people are imperiled, when sin becomes part of the system, and when injustice becomes the norm.)

"Taglay ang matibay na pananampalataya, ipinapahayag namin ang paninindigan laban sa talamak at sistematikong kultura ng korupsiyon at kasakiman na patuloy na nagpapahirap sa ating bansa," the prelate said.

(With steadfast faith, we declare our stand against the entrenched and systematic culture of corruption and greed that continues to burden our nation.)

In August, Senator Ping Lacson called Bulacan the “most notorious” province in terms of anomalous flood control projects across the country.

Villarojo then directed all parishes in the Diocese of Malolos to observe the Holy Hour and offer prayers during Masses as a way to heal the wounds caused by corruption.

"Inaatasan namin ang bawat parokya sa Diyosesis ng Malolos na manalangin at magnilay sa mga sugat ng ating bansa dahil sa katiwalian. Magdaos tayo ng mga banal na oras ng pagbabayad-puri, isama sa ating mga Banal na Misa ang mga panalangin para sa mabuting pamamahala, at hubugin ang budhi sa pamamagitan ng katesismo hinggil sa panlipunang katuruan ng Simbahan," said the bishop.

(We instruct every parish in the Diocese of Malolos to pray and reflect on the wounds of our nation caused by corruption. Let us hold holy hours of reparation, include prayers for good governance in our Masses, and form consciences through catechesis on the Church’s social teaching.)

He also called on the faithful to denounce corruption and reject its normalization.

"Magagawa natin ito sa patuloy na pagtuklas ng katotohanan ukol sa mga usaping panlipunan at lalong maging mapanuri sa pagpili ng mga manunugkulan sa ating pamahalaan. Maging mapanagutan din tayo sa paggamit ng social media at iba pang anyo ng teknolohiya upang siyasatin at isiwalat ang katotohanan," said Villarojo.

(We can do this by continually seeking the truth about social issues, being more discerning in choosing our public officials, and being responsible in using social media and other forms of technology to investigate and reveal the truth.)

He called on members of the clergy to live and serve with integrity.

"Ipakita sa ating buhay at paglilingkod ang integridad na inaasahan natin mula sa iba. Manguna tayo sa paggawa ng tama at pagwawaksi ng mali," said Villarojo.

(Let us show in our lives and ministry the integrity we expect from others. Let us lead in doing what is right and rejecting what is wrong.) (HDT/SunStar Philippines)