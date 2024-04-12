Bulacan State University developers win 3rd iTHINK Hackathon of Isla Camp

FOUR student developers from Bulacan State University (BSU) have emerged as winners of the third iTHINK Hackathon organized by the Isla Camp (ICP HUB Philippines).

Held as part of the International Conference on Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (Ircite) 2024, the iTHINK Hackathon concentrates on projects that utilize the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), a game-changing blockchain technology offering significant advantages over traditional blockchains in terms of scalability, security, and performance.

The competition brought together six teams of talented Web3 developer participants from different universities showcasing groundbreaking solutions to contemporary challenges across various domains.

Team Open Soars, composed of Ryka Gene M. Austria, Mary Queen O. Casaclang, Richard James C. Bagay, and Janniel Andrei D. De Jesus, under the guidance of their coach, Gabriel M. Galang, showcased their Web3 innovation “Communitask,” a digital platform bridging the job market gap by connecting individuals with micro-opportunities.

Team CobraBytes from Central Luzon State University secured second place with their tokenized educational credit system, empowering students to earn tokens for educational achievements and exchange them for materials within the university ecosystem.

Team spcF.coMeLex from Systems Plus College Foundation clinched third with Attend.ly, their innovative blockchain mobile app that incentivizes student engagement and simplifies attendance management.

Participants who excel in iTHINK hackathons will have the opportunity to access additional funding provided by the DFINITY Foundation. As a key contributor to the ICP blockchain, this non-profit research and development organization has a $20 million grant to support the growth of Web3 and AI initiatives in Asia. Isla Camp (ICP HUB Philippines) then identifies and incubates promising talent discovered through these programs.

“We are shifting the narrative for Filipinos from mere users of technology to active builders shaping the future of Web3. We're partnering with universities all over the country, reaching out to communities far and wide in rolling out free, hands-on blockchain education. This is more than just teaching people about blockchain; it's about lighting a spark, inspiring a new generation of Filipinos to innovate and create,” said Nelson Lumbres, co-founder of Isla Camp (ICP HUB Philippines).

“The Philippines is a breeding ground for some of the most talented innovators in the world. ISLA Camp (ICP HUB Philippines) recognizes this potential, and our goal is to establish the Philippines as a global hub for Web3 developers, attracting international investment and creating a thriving tech ecosystem,” he added.

To further its mission, the Isla Camp (ICP HUB Philippines) has announced the next edition of the iTHINK Hackathon, “Push to the Limits,” a nationwide Web3 hackathon that features a prize pool of up to P225,000.

The competition, which will be held online from April 6 to 30, 2024, is supported by PDAX, Bitskwela, BIT (Bicol IT Org), and DEVCON, the Philippines’ largest community and tech non-profit organization.

Interested developer participants may register until April 5, 2024, Friday through www.blockseblock.com/hackathon. (PR)