Bulacan town boosts 5-minute police response as crime rate drops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Local government units in Central Luzon are stepping up their support for the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) as the region’s crime incidents continue to drop.

In a press release, the Bocaue LGU in Bulacan recently turned over one patrol vehicle and seven motorcycles to local police to boost mobility under the Philippine National Police’s five-minute response initiative.

The donation followed similar contributions from other stakeholders, who have provided motorcycle units, handheld radios, drones, Global Positioning System devices, and mobile patrol vehicles.

PRO-3 Director Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr. said the new resources are expected to improve patrol operations, communication and coordination across provinces.

Police data show focus crimes in the region fell 16 percent, from 588 between June 20 and Aug. 15, 2024, to 495 during the same period this year.

Authorities attribute the drop to intensified visibility, quicker response times, and closer community engagement. (Jason de Asis/PNA)