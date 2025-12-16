Bulacan WWII docu films take spotlight at ‘Kasaysayan sa MET’

IN COMMEMORATION of the 80th anniversary of the Philippine liberation from Japanese occupation, documentary films from the SINEliksik Bulacan DocuFest were featured last December 9 in Ermita, Manila at “Kasaysayan sa MET.”

Kasaysayan sa MET is a program by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) that stages different forms of art at the Manila Metropolitan Theater.

The documentaries produced in 2023 for the 5th SINEliksik Bulacan DocuFest highlighted the stories of struggles, sacrifices, and heroism of the World War II veterans under the theme “Pagsubok at Pagtindig Noong Ikalawang Digmaang Pandaigdig.”

In her message, Provincial History, Arts, Culture and Tourism Office (Phacto) OIC Department Head May Arlene DG. Torres urged the audience to stand firm against the challenges confronting Filipinos today.

“Tapos na po ang Ikalawang Digmaang Pandaigdig at wala na ang mga dayuhang mananakop, ngunit may bago tayong kinakaharap na mga hamon at pakikibaka sa ating lipunan. Sa gitna ng mga pagsubok na ito, ang panawagan ay malinaw: tumindig tayo bilang mga makabagong bayani ng ating panahon,” Torres said.

NCCA chairman Victorino Mapa Manalo said the films shown in the event were not only a form of art, but a piece of contribution in shaping the future of the country.

“Ang bawat pelikula na inyong [napanood] ay hindi lamang obra, ito ay ambag sa patuloy na paghubog ng isang bansang may malalim na pagpapahalaga sa katotohanan at kasaysayan,” he said.

The event showcased all of the 21 entries from the fifth installment of the province-wide film competition from junior and senior categories, including Bahawin: Lunas sa Gitna ng Giyera, Ciento Dos, Dapit Hapon: Pisara, Doyen, Impiong, Pionio: Beteranong Sundalong Doktor, Manong (Hen. Alejo Santos: Pagtakas sa Bataan at Paglaya ng Bulacan), Alaala ni Lolo Pimong, Ang Mamatay Nang Dahil Sa ‘Yo, Bulihan: Mga Kwento ng Labanan at Kabayanihan, DuHaWis (Gerilya: Dugong Bayani), Gunita ng Dapit Hapon, Henyo, Kunan, March of Death (Nicanor “Bapa” R. Songco Sr.: Minsan sa Isang Kasaysayan), Mga Bulaklak ng Nakaraan, Padoc, Panaghoy ng Isang Gerilya, Panaghoy: Mga Piping Sigaw sa Bahay na Pula, Sa Dagat at Bundok, and Sa Dulo ng Bayoneta.

Manalo commended the Provincial Government of Bulacan through Phacto for making initiatives and programs that further promote and advance the culture and the arts in the province.

“Actually, very impressed ako sa mga [nakita kong poster] ng mga pelikula. At every impressed ako lalo na ito ay isang project ng Provincial Government ng Bulacan. Talagang [sumasaludo] ako sa inyo sa gawain na ito. Napakaganda nitong project na ito,” he said. (PR)