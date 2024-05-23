Bulacan’s candidate crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024

CHELSEA Manalo of Bulacan bested 52 other beauty queens, as she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 during the coronation night held at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday night, May 22, 2024.

Manalo, 25, succeeded Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. She will then represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, which is set to be held in Mexico.

Named runners-up Wednesday night were: Stacey Gabriel of Cainta (first runner-up), Ma. Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province (second runner-up), Tarah Valencia of Baguio (third runner-up), and Christi Lynn McGarry of Taguig (fourth runner-up).

During the Top 5 Question and Answer portion, Manalo, a Filipino-American beauty, was asked: "You are beautiful and confident. How would you use these qualities to empower others?"

She then answered: "As a woman of color, I've always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has standards, but for me, I have listened and always believed in my mother. To always believe in yourself. Uphold the vows that you have in yourself. Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now. As a transformational woman, I have 52 other delegates here with me who helped me become the woman I am."

Cebu’s bet, Kris Tiffany Janson, failed to make it to the Top 5, but she was named part of the Top 10. Her exceptional performance and grace during the coronation night, though, brought pride to Cebuanos.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 is the first time for candidates to be picked through local pageants under the Accredited Partners Program. There was also no age restriction.

The coronation night Wednesday was hosted by Alden Richards, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, and American TV personality Jeannie Mai.

Gabbi Garcia and Tim Yap provided updates and commentary from the backstage. (LMY)