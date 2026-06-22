Bullying seen as motive in Tacloban school shooting

INVESTIGATORS are looking into the possibility that bullying is involved in the shooting that transpired inside the San Jose National High School in Barangay San Jose, Tacloban City, Leyte on Monday, June 22, 2026.

In a telephone interview, Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas Director Brigadier General Jason Capoy said based on initial investigation, the suspects, 14 and 15 years old who are “close friends” both in the 9th grade, have been victims of bullying.

“Parang na-bully rin daw ito since Grade 7 at ongoing pa ‘yung interview natin together with (DSWD) Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at mga teachers and school officials,” he said.

(It was reported that the student may have been subjected to bullying since Grade 7. The interview is still ongoing, together with representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as well as the student's teachers and school officials.)

“As per interview nung investigator natin, hindi ‘yung targeted ang mga nadale kasi puro babae. Nakita natin may mga babae. Yan po ang lumalabas (they are targeting someone) sa pag-analyze ng tropa on the ground but still tuloy-tuloy ‘yung pag-interview natin sa dalawang minor na suspects,” he added.

(Based on the investigator’s interview, the victims did not appear to be specifically targeted since most of them were women. We also observed that there were female victims involved. This is what is emerging from the initial analysis of the team on the ground. However, our interviews with the two minor suspects are still ongoing.)

Capoy said three students, two female and one male, were killed in the shooting that happened around 9 a.m. in a classroom being occupied by Grade 9 students.

He said seven students, four female and three male, were wounded. They are all now in a stable condition.

Capoy said the firearms used by the minor suspects -- a Glock pistol and a caliber .38 revolver -- were recovered.

He said investigators are still looking how the minor suspects got hold of the weapon, as well as how they were able to bring it inside the school premises.

“’Yung school is marami siyang entrance and exit and they only have one security guard na nadeploy tapos during the time of incident, nandun sa guardhouse ‘yung security at around 9 a.m. kaya siguro hindi nila masyadong strictly naimplement yung frisking,” said Capoy.

(The school has multiple entrances and exits but only one security guard was deployed. During the time of the incident, the guard was at the guardhouse at around 9 a.m., which may be why strict frisking procedures were not properly implemented.)

He said the minor suspects will be turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development.

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) expressed its “gravest concern” over the tragic incident.

“The department considers this as a high-alert situation. Our Central Office officials, alongside regional and division office personnel, are actively on the ground, coordinating closely with school authorities and law enforcement to secure the premises and ensure safety, security, and protection,” it said.

The agency said it is working closely with concerned government agencies for the deployment of critical medical assistance and appropriate psychosocial interventions for the affected learners and personnel considering the emotional toll of the incident.

“We strongly condemn this act of violence and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as our earnest prayers for the swift recovery of those who were injured. The Central Office is now mobilizing assistance to our affected learners,” it added.

The DepEd urged the public to respect the privacy and dignity of all children involved and to allow the proper authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry.

It reiterated its commitment in ensuring the safety, well-being, and mental health of the learners and personnel as well as in ensuring that schools remain secure and supportive environments for all. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)