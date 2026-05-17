Bunye: A crisis inside the Senate: What the Bato incident reveals about our politics today

THE events that unfolded inside the Senate last week read like a scene lifted from a political thriller: armed men, raised voices, a sudden burst of gunfire, and a sitting senator slipping out of the building under the cover of confusion. But this was no fiction. It happened in the heart of our legislature — the chamber that prides itself on sobriety, deliberation, and institutional gravitas.

The Bato dela Rosa incident, now dominating Manila media, is more than a dramatic footnote in the news cycle. It is a stress test of our institutions at a moment when political temperatures are already running high. And it forces us to confront an uncomfortable truth: when political storms gather, even our most stable institutions can be shaken from within.

A Senate Under Siege — Literally and Figuratively

The Senate is no stranger to heated debates. But armed confrontation inside its halls is unprecedented in the post-Edsa era. The clash between Senate security and alleged NBI operatives — followed by Senator dela Rosa’s controversial exit — has raised questions that go beyond the personalities involved.

Was the senator escaping? Was he being protected? Was this a security breach or a political maneuver? The narratives differ depending on who is speaking. But the mere fact that such questions are being asked tells us something is deeply amiss.

Institutions derive authority not only from law but from public confidence. When gunfire erupts inside the Senate, confidence is the first casualty.

The Impeachment Backdrop

This incident did not happen in a vacuum. It comes just days before the Senate convenes as an impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte — a political process already charged with emotion, partisanship, and historical weight.

In this context, the Bato incident becomes more than a security issue. It becomes a symbol of the turbulence surrounding the impeachment. It becomes a proxy battle for competing narratives. And it becomes a warning that the coming weeks will test not only political alliances but the very architecture of our democratic system.

The Danger of Competing Realities

One of the most troubling aspects of the incident is the proliferation of conflicting accounts. Some insist the senator “escaped.” Others say he “chose to leave.” Still others frame it as a protective action in light of the ICC warrant.

When institutions cannot present a unified account of events within their own walls, the public is left to navigate a fog of competing realities. And in that fog, trust erodes.

This is not merely a communications problem. It is a governance problem.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)