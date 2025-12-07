Bunye: A life saved: Gratitude to DMW and Owwa for rescuing nurse April Salvosa Andrade

IN THE span of just four days, a young Filipino nurse's dream of working abroad turned into a nightmare of involuntary servitude. Yet, through the swift and compassionate intervention of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), nurse April was rescued from abuse in Turkiye and brought safely home. Her story is a testament to the resilience of our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the unwavering commitment of our government to protect them.

A Dream Turned Nightmare

April sought direct employment through an agency, believing she had secured a nursing job to care for a newborn baby in Turkiye. The contract promised her $1,500 per month-a fair wage for her skills and dedication. But upon arrival, her employer cruelly downgraded her role from nurse to household help, slashing her pay to $1,000 and stripping her of dignity. When April voiced her desire to return home, her employer refused, demanding repayment of agency fees. With no choice, she endured grueling household chores: scrubbing floors, washing toilets, and carrying heavy loads up three flights of stairs. For 17 hours each day, her body ached under the weight of exploitation. Within 48 hours, she was already broken in spirit and in pain.

The abuse escalated. She was forbidden to leave the house, verbally assaulted with insults like "stupid" and "useless," and even physically harmed when her employer tried to seize her cellphone.

A Cry for Help

Despite the restrictions, April managed to send a desperate message to her husband in Manila. The husband relayed her plight until it reached the desk of Secretary Hans Cacdac of the DMW. Without hesitation, Secretary Cacdac contacted the Philippine Ambassador in Turkiye, who, through the Labor Attach , worked tirelessly-even over the weekend-to secure April's release.

The Attach confronted the employer, firmly expressing the Philippine government's intent to repatriate April. Faced with diplomatic pressure, the employer's harshness softened. By Sunday afternoon, April was on her way to the international airport, finally free from the chains of involuntary servitude.

Homecoming and Healing

On November 17, April arrived back in Manila. She was met by Owwa representatives who immediately briefed her on legal remedies and livelihood assistance available to repatriated OFWs. Though she described those four days as the most traumatic of her life, April was comforted by the knowledge that her government stood by her side.

Gratitude and Hope

April's ordeal reminds us of the vulnerability of OFWs who leave home with hopes of a better future, only to face exploitation abroad. Yet her rescue also highlights the strength of our institutions when they act with urgency and compassion.

To the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, thank you. Your swift action saved April from a life of harsh servitude. Your dedication proves that every Filipino worker abroad is never alone -- that the government will fight for their dignity, safety, and right to come home.

April's story is not just about trauma; it is about triumph. It is about a nation that refuses to let its people be broken by abuse. And it is about gratitude -- for the hands that reached across borders to bring one nurse safely back to where she belongs: home.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)